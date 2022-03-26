Shehnaaz Gill talks on trolling she faced post Sidharth Shukla's death, says "He never told me to stop laughing"

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her grand apperance in Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You opened up about her late freind Sidharth Shukla's. The actress also shared her expercinece when she got trolled by people on dancing at her manager's engagement party just a few months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, she said "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

Talking on this context further she said, "Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz met Sidharth in Bigg Boss house the two got really closed to each other even carried their freindship outside the house, sadly last year, Sidharth Shukla passed away in September due to heart attack, which was the biggest shock for Shehnaaz Gill.