Shekhar Kapur hails Shah Rukh Khan's look in Pathaan, “How does he continue to look so amazing?

Shah Rukh Khan will storm the big screen after four long years with Pathaan. Now, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur heaped praise on Shah Rukh and complimented him for such an amazing body. “How does #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 continue to look so amazing ? .. he could give heroes half his age a run for their money #PathaanTrailer @iamsrk.

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier said that his team worked hard to ensure that both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone looked different in Pathaan. “Just the fact that SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) and DP (Deepika Padukone) have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have done so well. It became a challenge to see how different they can look and our team really worked intricately to present them in a new way. The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films automatically their pairing will look fresh, so that has been the approach we took and its amazing,” Siddharth had said in a video uploaded on YRF’s YouTube channel.