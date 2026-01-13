Shekhar Suman wishes birthday to his amazing son Adhyayan Suman: 'It's time to reap the rewards'

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor Shekhar Suman wished his amazing son Adhyayan Suman a happy birthday with a heartfelt post on social media.

Shekhar wished that this year would prove to be a turning point in Adhyayan's journey, which has been full of challenges.

He added that despite all the hurdles, Adhyayan has worked tirelessly towards his goals, and now it is time for him to reap the rewards.

The 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor also reminded his son that courage and determination are the key to success, and one should not let their past experiences shape their future.

Posting a photo of Adhyayan on his IG, Shekhar wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing son! May this year mark a turning point in your life. You've worked tirelessly and persevered through challenges. Now it's time to reap the rewards. Remember, courage and determination pave the way to success. Don't let past setbacks define you; instead, let them guide you towards a brighter future. Every day brings a new chance to shape the life you want. Lots of love pagalzzzz from shekhu & podga (sic)".

On Monday, Shekhar praised his son for his acting skills, calling Adhyayan a 'powerful actor'.

In one of his recent posts, he recalled some of Adhyayan's noteworthy performances in "Raaz 2", "Jashn", "Heartless", and of course, "Heeramandi", and also expressed excitement about his upcoming project, "Main Na Raha Mera".

"Adhyayan is a powerful actor..Raaz2, Jashn. Heartless, Heeramandi. Aashram and soon to be released "Main na raha mera"..He will surprise evone. proud of you my Dhurandhar! (sic)," Shekhar mentioned on Insta.

In another post, Shekhar further revealed that Adhyayan as Zorawar in "Heeramandi" is one of his favourite characters.

Refreshing your memory, Shekhar also essayed the role of Zulfikar Ahmed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series.

