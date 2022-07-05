Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra makes a rare appearance together on Instagram after porn scandal



Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a holiday in Paris with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple seems to be having a good, relaxing time as they share photos and videos from the trip.On Tuesday morning, Shilpa took to her Instagram Story to share a mushy pic with her husband Raj Kundra. This was Raj’s rare appearance on social media. He has been avoiding the paparazzi ever since he was arrested in an alleged pornography scandal. He is currently out on a bail.

Raj, who was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing adult content on internet through apps last year, has been keeping a low profile ever since. This is one of the few times that he made an appearance with his wife on Instagram since then.Shilpa recently made her big screen comeback with Nikamma. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.Speaking about appearing in the web series alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa had earlier told PTI, “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him.”

