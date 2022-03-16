Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his 8-pack abs from the sets of Pathaan

There has been a lot of buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan ever since the action flick went on floors. Now, few unseen pics of the superstar in his shirtless avatar has gone viral on the internet. In the pic, the Paheli star sports eight pack abs and a new hairstyle. Shah Rukh’s chiselled physique has left fans in awe of their favourite star. In the photos, he is seen in green cargo pants. His long hair is complementing his rugged look.

The makers of Pathaan earlier this month released a teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The video gave a glimpse of SRK and had Deepika and John talking about the titular character, Pathaan. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently said that the movie “has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry. ”Shah Rukh Khan's last Bollywood flick was (Zero) was released in 2018 in which he starred opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a flop at the box-ofice and opened to mixed reviews upon its release.