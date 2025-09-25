Shiv Sagar on the Evolving Mythological Shows: 'Holding Audience Attention for Even 10 Seconds is a Challenge'

Shiv Sagar, the creative force at Sagar World Multimedia, is busy with his shows Kakbhushundi Ramayan and Kaamdhenu Gaumata. While the mythological shows under his banner have always exceeded the audience's expectations, he feels that it is challenging to hold viewers' attention in today’s age of OTT and fast content. He said, "It has become very challenging to hold the attention of audiences in an age when even 10 seconds feels too long. But we do keep our audiences in mind. India is a large country, and rural audiences still want to be transported to another realm while watching devotional shows."

So, what are they doing to keep the audience hooked? "We ensure our writing and screenplays remain unpredictable and pacy, with multiple tracks going on at the same time, so audience attention stays focused. The ethereal feeling we try to create comes through strong characterization, meaningful dialogues, and of course, situational dohas and chaupais(music), which transport the audience into another world," he said. He also believes that the genre will evolve with technological advancements. He said, "I think vertical formats will grow. With virtual reality, the format will evolve dramatically. Technology is changing very fast. Already with AI, a lot of our computer graphics work has become easier, faster, and cheaper."

Shiv also believes that games in this genre can be a game-changer. He said, "Games are also a promising segment to explore for devotional content, especially to appeal to younger audiences." The Sagar name is synonymous with mythology and folklore, and he revealed that they are working on some very interesting shows. "For example, Naagvansham—which will explore the genealogy of the Nagas from Hindu Itihas. It is a mega-saga we hope to bring to audiences next. Nag Devta temples can be found in every village in India. In our culture, snakes are considered worthy of worship since we inherited this earth from these gigantic and majestic beings," Shiv concluded.