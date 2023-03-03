Shivarajkumar roped in for the cast of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Mumbai, March 3 The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' on Friday announced that actor Shivarajkumar has joined the film.

The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.

Along with Shivarajkumar the film also features Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

