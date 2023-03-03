Shivarajkumar roped in for the cast of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'
By IANS | Published: March 3, 2023 02:57 PM2023-03-03T14:57:03+5:302023-03-03T15:05:09+5:30
Mumbai, March 3 The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' on Friday announced that actor Shivarajkumar has joined the ...
Mumbai, March 3 The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' on Friday announced that actor Shivarajkumar has joined the film.
The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.
Along with Shivarajkumar the film also features Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app