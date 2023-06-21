Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar welcome baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a son.

On Wednesday, Shoaib took to Instagram Story and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

In his note, Shoaib also revealed that Dipika had a 'premature delivery', but there was 'nothing much to worry'.

Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.(sic)"

Dipika re-shared the story on her Instagram.

Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one (sic)."

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor