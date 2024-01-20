Shoaib Malik Ties Knot With Actress Sana Javed Amidst Speculation of Separation With Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik, the Pakistani cricket star, has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed amidst swirling rumors about his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Taking to social media on Saturday, Shoaib Malik shared pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Fueling speculation about their relationship, Shoaib Malik had previously wished Sana Javed on her birthday last year, posting a photo of them together with the caption, Happy Birthday Buddy.

Sana Javed also posted pictures from their wedding on social media, surprising fans who had been following the rumors of Shoaib Malik's alleged separation from Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, India, in 2010, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan, in 2018.

Despite ongoing speculation about their private lives, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza remained tight-lipped. Just a few days before the wedding, Sania Mirza had shared a cryptic post, further fueling rumors about a potential divorce.