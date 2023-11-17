Shocking! Deepfake video of Kajol changing clothes goes viral

Days after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral, now a morphed video of actress Kajol has hit the web. The video is a deepfake of a person changing clothes, with Kajol's face pasted on them.This deepfake video has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube. However, the video is not of Kajol but of a social media influencer. The video showcases the famous 'Get Ready With Me' trend that has been trending on social media, where content creators share their beauty routines and dressing up. In response to the uproar surrounding a deepfake featuring Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, the Indian government has issued a directive to prominent social media platforms.

The government urged these platforms to swiftly address the issue of deepfakes and eliminate any content contributing to the dissemination of false information. Social media platforms have been instructed to remove such content within 36 hours from the time a complaint is filed.

When a video of her altered by deepfake came out, Mandanna spoke up about it. Her colleagues in the industry came out in her support and this prompted the government to take action and asked social media platforms to take down the video. In Rashmika Mandanna's case, a deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. However, her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor. Several social media users pointed out that the video is fake, raising questions on how "unreliable" information is spreading rapidly on the internet. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also demanded legal action after the morphed video started circulating online. Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the same and called it "extremely scary". In the past, big names like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johannson and Kristen Bell have fallen prey to deepfake technology.An FIR was registered against unknown individuals by the Delhi Police in Mandanna's case. The cops later also questioned a 19-year-old from Bihar in connection to the case as they suspected that he was the first one to upload the video on social media.


