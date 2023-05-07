Shonda Rhimes comments on potential sequel of 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : American TV screenwriter-author Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of the second season of the drama limited series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Shonda has informed EW about the second season, saying, "There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out," screenwriter added.

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' is a prequel-spin-off of the fiction-romantic series 'Bridgerton'. This spinoff series revolves around the life of Queen Charlotte, who was the Queen of Great Britain and of Ireland as the wife of King George III. It features India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as young King George III, Arsema Thomas as young Agatha, Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte's lady-in-waiting, Michelle Fairley as Augusta, Dowager Princess of Wales, King George's mother and others.

As per a report by Deadline, actress Arsena Thomas who plays lead in the series narrated about her obsession for her character. Thomas said, "I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. But also where we've left her off now, she's a good space. If that's the last time I get to be her, she's empowered and she's ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it," she also expressed that she will be too happy if a sequel is created.

The 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' dropped on May 4.

