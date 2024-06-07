Shoot begins for Shivankit Singh Parihar starrer 'Sixer 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : The makers of Shivankit Singh Parihar starrer sports drama series 'Sixer' on Friday began the shooting of the second season.

Returning to reprise their roles are Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gaurav Singh, Karishma Singh, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Badri Chavan, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, among others.

Building more excitement among fans, streaming platform Amazon miniTV shared this news and wrote, "lights, camera, SIXER!. Season 2 filming now! ready rahiye to be clean-bowled."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C76ObVdChbm/

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Most awaited sequel."

Another user commented, "Waiting."

Some also inquired about the release date.

Another comment read, "Kab hogi release."

The new season will delve deeper into the life of Nikku, as he navigates through personal growth, newfound responsibilities, and complex relationships, all while fostering a newfound friendship with his former rival, Shanu.

Shivankit Singh Parihar, who not only essays the role of Nikku in the series but is also the writer of the show 'Sixer', shared, "At TVF, we strive to bring raw and relatable stories to life. The overwhelming love from our viewers for the first season of 'Sixer' has inspired us to delve deeper in Season 2. This season explores Nikku's personal evolution, his deepening friendship with Shanu, and the emotional intricacies within their group. Our collaboration with

Created by TVF, 'Sixer S2' will soon be streaming on Amazon miniTV.

