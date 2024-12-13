Shraddha Kapoor enjoys Vada Pav with rumoured beau Rahul Mody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Actress Shraddha Kapoor has once again delighted her fans with her social media presence, sharing a playful Instagram story involving her rumoured beau, Rahul Mody.

Known for her witty and charming posts, Shraddha posted a lighthearted snap of a vada pav outing, humorously captioning the photo, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," tagging Rahul Mody.

The post, which shows a delicious plate of the popular Mumbai street food, was accompanied by the classic Kishore Kumar song 'Yeh Vaada Raha', adding an extra touch of fun to the moment.

The relationship rumours surrounding Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first began circulating when the two were seen attending public events together, including a wedding.

In June, the 'Stree' actress seemingly confirmed her romance officially on social media.

She shared a selfie with Rahul Mody on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar," adding 'Neend Churayee Meri' from the film 'Ishq' as the background song.

Rahul Mody, a screenwriter and assistant director, is known for his work on the hit film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', which stars Shraddha alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

However, despite the speculations, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Aside from her social media antics, Shraddha Kapoor has been in the limelight for her professional achievements.

She recently made headlines at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where her appearance alongside actor Andrew Garfield caused quite a stir.

