Shraddha Kapoor has her ‘Ghummakad mode on’

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Shraddha Kapoor turned on her “ghummakad” mode as she travelled to several places like the museum and a renowned Parsi restaurant in Mumbai.

Shraddha took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her visit to the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, the oldest museum in Mumbai, which was originally established in 1855 as a treasure house of the decorative and industrial arts.

The images had Shraddha posing in the museum and with the flowers she received. The actress also shared a few glimpses from her visit to the Parsi restaurant Britannia & Co., which was established in 1923.

The “Stree” star posed with the owner and shared pictures of the caramel custard she had, along with the interiors of the restaurant.

For the caption, she wrote: “Next picnic kahan jaoon ??? #GhummakadModeOn.”

On the professional front, reports claim that Shraddha will be joining hands with ‘Tumbbad’ maker Rahi Anil Barve for her next. Going by the reports, she has signed a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

In addition to this, details regarding Shraddha's other untitled drama with Ektaa were also doing rounds on social media. This yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to mark the reunion of the beloved ‘Aashiqui 2’ pair of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Furthermore, it is being reported that Shraddha is in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Again, no official announcement has been made till now.

She was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film followed a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

