Shraddha Kapoor's cute request to fans on her birthday, check out

Actor Shraddha Kapoor dropped an adorable picture on her 36th birthday and asked fans to wish her in a different and creative style.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha on Friday shared an adorable picture which she captioned, "Happy Birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpUthn5JLa2/

In the picture, the 'Stree' actor could be seen sitting at a dining table with her birthday cakes in the front. She flaunted her cute smile with both hands on her chin.

Soon after she dropped her birthday post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and their hilarious reactions.

"Happy Birthday Foodie," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Happy vada pav day shraddha Kapoor."

A fan wrote, "Happiest birthday to THE BRAND AMBASSADOR OF VADAPAV AND JALEBI"

"Happiest Birthday to 'Cutie Jhoothi'," another fan commented.

"Happy wala birthday jhoothiiii meri pyari cutieeeee," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan the film is an upcoming romantic comedy film which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in the 'Naagin' trilogy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor