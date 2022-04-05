Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in 'The Last Flight'

Los Angeles, April 5 Actors Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in a web series titled 'The Last Flight', releasing on April 9.

The web series, which will release in Hindi and Marathi, is an anthology of stories dealing with the aspects of line-of-duty, the glorious victory and struggles at the battle field.

Shreyas said: "I am honoured to be playing the role of Major Atul Gajre in The Last Flight. The series is based/inspired from his life. It's an inspiring true story & is a reminder of their love, sacrifice & their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepakji and the entire cast and crew."

They also narrate their heart warming, emotional, sensitive side of these heroes. These heroic stories are narrated by the legendary warrior 'Chatrapati Shivaji'.

The web series goes live on the 9th of April. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Major Atul Gajre, who sacrificed his life saving thousands of innocent lives, while he was on his last flight with his co-pilot, Capt Bhanu Pratap.

Director Deepak Pandey said: "The objective behind the story line of The Last Flight is to inspire youth, understand our heroes and idolize them. These brave courageous heroes never die, though they sleep in dust, their legacy nerves a thousand living men. We are excited to be showcasing the stories of unsung heroes."

Producer Falguni Shah, on why they created this show: "The stories of their courage and passion are larger than life and need to come to the forefront. These heroes too have families and the bond, the ties and support they get from their families goes a long way in their journey."

"These people are also in a way making a huge sacrifice, we want to show the world such beautiful and poignant stories so that people can truly be grateful to our heroes and their families"

The series will be releasing on EORTV.

