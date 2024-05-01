Shriya Pilgaonkar points to scary nature of doom-scrolling on Internet

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is set to revisit her character of a journalist in the upcoming second season of her streaming show ‘The Broken News’, has raised an important point on the pattern of news consumption.

The actress recently took to her X, and shared a thought-provoking post as she pointed to the phenomenon of doom-scrolling on Instagram, other social media apps and the internet.

She wrote: “Dance reel. Dogs being cute. Rape report. Beauty transition reel. That school Kid being funny. Sexual assault case. Dog beaten up. Rape report. Fab makeup video. Sexual abuse report. Paps. Sexual assault. Swipe. Tap. Swipe. Tap. Scrolling our way into oblivion Who are we?”

She also shared her opinion on separating fact from fiction amidst the rising use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes. The actress said that the onus also lies on people consuming news. She said that her series stresses upon the fact that news consumption cannot be a one-way traffic.

The actress told IANS: “This season explores different themes in the world of news reporting that are so relevant. One of them being fake news and how easy it is for sensationalised stories to spread faster than actual truth and facts. Given the recent alarming incidents of deepfakes, it raises concerns about misinformation and trust in the media.”

She further mentioned: “Today, we can’t afford to blindly believe everything we read on social media without fact checking from multiple sources because of how common fake news has become. Our series addresses the fact that the onus also lies on people consuming news to make sure that they discern fact from fiction.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor