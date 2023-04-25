Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi unveil trailer of 'Music School'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 25 : Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi are all set to thrill the audience with their upcoming musical drama 'Music School'. The makers on Tuesday unveiled the Hindi trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman Joshi treated fans with the trailer.

In the musical drama, Shriya Saran is essaying the role of music teacher while Sharman Joshi is the dance teacher.

The trailer showed the pair working with young performers like Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua, among others, to stage a musical performance based on 'The Sound of Music'. The trailer takes viewers on a musical trip while illustrating the hardships of a music and theatre teacher to support performing arts for kids amidst intense academic pressure from parents, teachers, and society.

The video also gave a glimpse of singer Shaan.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Experience the enchanting world of music through an inspiring story of #Musicschool. #MusicSchoolMovie in cinemas from May 12 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Hindi Trailer out now. An Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Magic."

'Music School' is Telugu-Hindi musical drama that stars Sharman Joshi in the lead role with Shriya. The film has been directed by Papa Rao Biyyala and the music has been given by the legendary Ilayaraaja.

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped three songs from the film- 'Padhte Jao Baccha,' 'Teri Nigahon Ne,' and 'Hichkaule.'

The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023.

