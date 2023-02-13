Sid-Kiara Reception: Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan grace the bash

More guests graced the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Mumbai's St. Regis on Sunday. The couple tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Ranveer Singh sported an embroidered kurta teamed up with black pants. Deepika Padukone missed the occasion.

Shilpa Shetty looked sparkling as she opted for a bling silver gown.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap went all blingy. While Ayushmann sported a black bling suit, Tahira was dressed in a leather-based gown.

Varun Dhawan sported a white tuxedo while his wife Natasha Dalal wore a beautiful lehenga.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were seen at their traditional best.

Meanwhile, talking about the bride and groom, for the reception, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show!

Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown. Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking incredibly adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

