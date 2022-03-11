Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves to Akshay Kumar's 'Saare Bolo Bewafa'

Mumbai, March 11 As superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to hit the screens, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his version of 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from the film on the sets of 'Yudhra'.

Siddhant shared a dance video on Instagram, where he was seen shaking-a-leg on Akshay's 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' from 'Bachchhan Paandey', which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Siddhant captioned the image: "Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey????"

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey' also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's ‘Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

Siddhant will soon be seen in the action flick 'Yudhra', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Phone Bhoot'.

