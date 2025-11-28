Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra

Mumbai, Nov 28 Almost six months after welcoming their baby girl, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

Sid and Kiara have named their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra.

Announcing the name of their firstborn on social media, the new parents shared a joint post that read, "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

The post further included a glimpse of little Saraayah. The photo dropped by Sid and Kiara showed their palms holding their little one's socks-clad feet.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post with "My love and blessings always….", along with a red heart emoji.

Other members from the entertainment industry, including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor, also showered love on the little one in the comment section.

On July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

New dad Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara.

The 'Shershaah' actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth further dropped a heart, a folded hand, and an evil eye emoji as the caption.

While the official announcement was made on July 16, the news about Sidharth and Kiara embracing parenthood started doing rounds on July 15 itself.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The joint post shared by the lovebirds included an adorable photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption,“The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor