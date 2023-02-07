Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share first official wedding pics as husband and wife

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared their first photos as a married couple after the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday.Kiara shared three photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.

We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏” Sidharth shared the same on his social media handle.To kickstart the wedding festivities, the couple arrived at the luxury hotel–billed as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’– with their respective families on Saturday. While Sidharth and Kiara continued to be silent about their wedding, the family spilled the beans and said they were “excited” for the actors to tie the knot.

