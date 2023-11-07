Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha postponed again

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has had yet another date change. The aerial actioner, which was set to release on December 8, will now open in cinemas only next year. On Tuesday, Sidharth dropped new posters of Yodha which features him in a rugged avatar. The film will see him play a commando, who finds himself in a situation of a plane hijack.

The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have backed the movie."Yodha", produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. It was originally supposed to be released in July.