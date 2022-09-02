SidNaaz fans get emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

Last year, on September 2, the Indian film and television industry lost one of its top rising stars, Sidharth Shukla, who passed away at the age of 40 following a cardiac arrest.

Sidharth gained a lot of popularity from his work in Colors Tv serial 'Balika Vadhu' and Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he made a special bond with another contestant Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Apparently, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in a relationship but the couple never officially confirmed their dating rumours.

Popularly known as 'SidNaaz', fans loved to see Sidharth and Shenaaz together on screen and their popularity emerged to a great extent after Bigg Boss.

On the occasion of the actor's first death anniversary, SidNaaz fans shared heartfelt messages and remembered the 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' actor.

"#SidharthShuklaLivesOn King ek hi that, hai ,or rahega We love you Sid," a fan tweeted.

[{9fa3b742-c847-404a-8dfb-059e4f6d6939:intradmin/ANI-20220902144654.jpg}]

Another fan wrote, "She met him in September 2019 she lost him in September 2021 their story was always a fairytale #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidNaaz."

[{4fe909e3-c4ed-463c-b992-abac4dfd3421:intradmin/ANI-20220902144705.jpg}]

"He loved kids and wanted to father one... In most of his interviews, he mentioned this... He sure would have been the best dad and doting one... But for destiny the spoilsport for our one and only one.. SIDHARTH FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS" a Sidnaaz fan wrote.

[{804a2836-f103-458a-a7f6-b1928c5d7b1d:intradmin/ANI-20220902144713.jpg}]

Another fan wrote, "King ek tha, ek h aur wahi rahega 1980-SIDHARTH FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS."

[{502373c1-58a6-4060-925b-11f54433f503:intradmin/ANI-20220902144727.jpg}]

[{0edc1f16-fb47-45ac-85d8-1e0685e30ae0:intradmin/ANI-20220902144741.jpg}]

[{c4ae9010-9145-4e61-b5c4-4fbacccec839:intradmin/ANI-20220902144752.jpg}]

[{edb3c589-06bf-432f-8988-5ff2e5ec508a:intradmin/ANI-20220902144801.jpg}]

[{0986c3ff-4f3f-48af-8b31-f59cc3d4feba:intradmin/ANI-20220902144811.jpg}]

Though Sidharth and Shehnaaz never officially acknowledged themselves as being a couple, their adoration for each other was never hidden from the public eye.

After 'Bigg Boss 13', the duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos for 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

