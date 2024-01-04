Sikhya Entertainment’s much-awaited Gutar Gu Season 2 begins filming, to release in 2024

Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is bringing back this budding story of teen adolescence, Gutar Gu for its second season, directed by Saqib Pandor and produced by Sikhya Entertainment. The innocent romance is rekindled with the much-loved couple Ritu and Anuj, starring our heartthrobs Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur. The wait is finally over as the cast and crew of Gutar Gu have begun shooting for the second season, and the streaming service has given a sneak peek straight from the sets.

The coming-of-age series has not only received rave reviews for its gripping narrative and the pair of Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal, but it is also a massive hit, being one of the most viewed series on Amazon miniTV, with fans eagerly awaiting six all-new episodes of the magic between Anuj and Ritu.

Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Entertainment, in Gutar Gu Season 1, Ritu and Anuj navigated complex relationships, portraying diverse facets of teenage romance amidst difficult situations, exploring various shades of love. The sophomore season will focus on their journeys ahead, amidst new challenges, managing life, careers, and expectations from each other.

Sharing his excitement for the second season, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, “Gutar Gu had struck a chord with audiences from the word go and we couldn’t be happier to bring season 2 of this highly acclaimed series!”

“The Story of Gutar Gu, is very close to our hearts at Sikhya. After an outpour of love for Ritu and Anuj’s short story in Gupt Gyaan, to come back together with phenomenal Director Saqib Pandor and explore the story in a series format was truly an exciting opportunity. With so much love and support for Season 1, we thought it was only best to see where Ritu and Anuj’s love takes them next. We’re excited to take you yet again on a nostalgic ride, exploring new challenges of teenage love in an all-new season of Gutar Gu!” shared Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment.



Sharing his thoughts, Saqib Pandor, Director, Gutar Gu said, “Gutar Gu started as an innocent story of two young lovers in Bhopal, but the magnitude of success and love we have received for the show and its characters on Amazon miniTV has truly empowered us to dream of another season. That’s the best reward one can get as a filmmaker, where audiences are eager to know what’s next for their beloved characters. We’re ready for this love story, to go the distance