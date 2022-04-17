Simbu sings 'Bullet' song for Ram Pothineni's 'The Warriorr'

Chennai, April 17 Tamil star Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, has crooned a number for Telugu actor Ram Pothineni's upcoming bilingual film 'The Warriorr'.

Sources say ace director N Lingusamy's upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, 'The Warriorr', has a special song called the 'Bullet' song.

The song, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, is a power-packed number that will be an absolute treat to listen and watch, the source claims.

Simbu, a good friend of actor Ram Pothineni, director Lingusamy and music director Devi Sri Prasad, was approached to sing the song and he obliged.

The mass number is going to be one of the many highlights of the movie, which is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist in 'The Warriorr', while Krithi Shetty plays the heroine. Krithi plays a character called Whistle Mahalakshmi in the film.

For Ram Pothineni, 'The Warriorr' comes after the success of 'iSmart Shankar'. Apart from Ram and Krithi Shetty, the film will also have Akshara Gowda playing an important role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor