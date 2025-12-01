Simon Cowell says he's "not proud" of insulting 'American Idol' contestants

Washington DC [US], December 1 : Simon Cowell seems "not proud" of the way he once treated contestants during his early years on 'American Idol.'

The longtime judge, best known for his sharp tongue and harsh critiques that became a trademark of the show, has now openly 'apologised' for his behaviour toward aspiring singers.

According to Deadline, Cowell, in an interview with a leading newspaper, admitted that he regrets the tone he used on the hit reality series and also admitted that he now feels uncomfortable watching old clips where he delivered personal insults.

Cowell also reflected on those early seasons and explained that much of his bluntness came from pressure to deliver strong talent or risk the show being cancelled. As he put it, he would quickly tell someone they "can't sing" rather than falsely encouraging them, believing it was necessary to protect the show.

"When I used to do auditions, someone would come in and they can't sing, we would say after 10 seconds, 'You can't sing,' not, 'You're going to be brilliant,' and everything else," he said. "So I was frustrated at the beginning, because I thought, if we don't find someone good at the end of these shows, they're not going to get recommissioned."

He acknowledged he "probably went too far," admitting that long audition days and the way editors highlighted his angriest moments contributed to the harsh image. Cowell also admitted that he rarely watches the viral clips and finds them difficult to revisit.

"Do we have to go through this?" Cowell winced. "I've got to be honest with you. That's why I did change over time. I mean, I did realize I've probably gone too far."

"I didn't particularly like, I still don't like, audition days because they're long and boring. I would get fed up. And of course, you know, out of 100 nice comments, what are they going to use? They're always going to use. You know, me being in a bad mood. I got that," he continued.

"What can I say? I'm sorry," Cowell added. Asked what he was apologising for, he said: "Just being a ... I'm not proud of it. Let's put it that way. I never look at this stuff online or anything. You know, I'm not someone who particularly wants to see myself on camera," he added.

"So when I hear about these clips, I'm like, 'Oh God.' But then again, the upside is, I suppose, with these clips, is that it made the shows really popular worldwide."

On the work front, Cowell is busy promoting his upcoming Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, set to premiere on December 10.

