Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver signed for 'Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose'

Los Angeles, May 10 English actor Simon Pegg and British-American actress Minnie Driver are on board for the dark comedy 'Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose', from writer-director Adam Sigal.

The film has entered production in Leeds, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', the film based on true events will follow Nandor Fodor, the Hungarian-American psychoanalyst, known as the father of parapsychology, on his search to discover the real Talking Mongoose, 'Gef'.

While Pegg will essay the role of Nandor, Driver will play his assistant Anne, who journeys with him into uncharted territory, with Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle and Drew Moerlin rounding out the cast.

'Deadline' further states that Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns will be producing the film alongside Karl Hall and Matt Will for Future Artists Entertainment. The fan-owned entertainment company Legion M, Tip-Top Productions, Chelsea Newell, James Di Giacomo, Danny Bohnen, Rob McGillivray and Ben Stranahan will serve as executive producers on the project.

Sigal said in a statement accessed by 'Deadline': "'Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose' is such a unique story that I couldn't believe it was true. There's nobody else other than Simon who could embody this character and take us on this insane journey and I can't wait to get started."

Sigal recently released his third feature, the Lynchian reincarnation pic 'Chariot', starring Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar and John Malkovich. He also previously helmed the genre-bender 'When the Starlight Ends', starring Sam Heughan, and the crime pic 'Stakeout', which had Graham McTavish starring alongside Tom Berenger and Jeremy Sumpter.

Commenting on the development, Sasha Yelaun said: "The reason I love working with Adam is he comes up with fresh ideas and original content, which is rare to find. I see a lot of remakes, this is not one of them and it's exciting to bring amazing stars to the table that feel the same such as Simon and Minnie. I'm excited to see them in action together and watch Adam deliver another cerebral movie that makes you think."

