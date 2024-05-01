Sizzling Tara Sutaria drops 'Instagram vs reality' photoshoot video

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Tara Sutaria treated her massive fandom to a scintillating 'Instagram vs reality' video, giving a peek into her sizzling hot photoshoots and what she actually does behind the scenes (BTS).

Taking to Instagram, the 'Student of the Year 2' fame actress who enjoys 8.6 million followers shared a Reel video, in which she can be seen posing in a transparent black outfit for a photoshoot.

The montage video further shows a BTS of another photoshoot in which Tara is wearing a white tube top and blue denim.

The video ends with Tara making a rose in an ice cream cup.

It was captioned: "What you see on Instagram Vs reality - a smol pup who makes ice cream flowers and sounds like a two year old ... " A rose for the lady? " @piasutaria."

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, she had worked in movies like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Tadap’, and ‘Heropanti 2’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor