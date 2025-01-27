'Sky Force’ Director Abhishek Anil Kapur Reflects on His Debut: “This Film is a Labor of Love and Pride”

Abhishek Anil Kapur has made a stunning entry into Bollywood with his debut directorial venture Sky Force. Co-helmed with filmmaker Sandeep Kewlani, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya in his debut, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally charged patriotic action drama. As Sky Force inches closer to the Rs. 100-crore milestone at the worldwide box office, Kapur opened up about his journey of crafting this cinematic spectacle.

“Directing Sky Force has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, one that tested every ounce of my creativity and determination,” Kapur shared. “There were countless sleepless nights, but the overwhelming love and response from audiences make it all worth it. Watching the film connect with viewers and seeing those box office numbers climb—it’s surreal. This project will always hold a special place in my heart, not just as my debut but as a story that celebrates the spirit of our nation.”

Speaking about the process, he said, “Sky Force is a VFX-heavy film, and working alongside Sandeep Kewlani gave me the precision and perspective I needed to bring this vision to life. Collaborating with such an extraordinary cast, who brought their all to the screen, allowed me to see the film not just as a director but through the eyes of an actor. This project has been a humbling and enriching experience, one I’ll carry with me forever.”

Since its release, the film has garnered widespread praise for its meticulous attention to detail, groundbreaking VFX, and its ability to blend action, emotion, and patriotism seamlessly. With its current worldwide box office collection standing at an impressive Rs. 92.90 crore, Sky Force, produced by Maddock Films, is on the brink of entering the coveted 100-crore club—a testament to its enduring impact and universal appeal.