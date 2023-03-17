Sneak peek into Saif-Kareena's fun vacay in South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family are having a good time in Africa. On Friday, she shared a picture clicked by her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans with a picture featuring a group of Zebras.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Good morning from Africa".

She added the camera emoticon and wrote "by my gorgeous Saif Ali Khan."

On Wednesday, she posted a relaxed photo of herself on Instagram. Donning a blue denim jacket, Kareena seems to languish the leisurely hour. She captioned the frame, "What you doin?

Nothing...just hanging with my new friends... In the frame, wild mals are seen grazing in the field in the backdrop.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.

Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor