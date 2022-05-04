Social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna to appear in film 'Badboli Bhavna'

Mumbai, May 4 Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna is all set to appear in a short film titled 'Badboli Bhavna'.

The film, also featuring Apoorva Arora, is directed by Pranjal Dua and produced by India Lifestyle Network.

The short film revolves around the life of Bhavna, a budding social media influencer and her introvert husband, Sankalp who are in a constant struggle of striking the perfect balance between their personal and digital lives and keeping them separate.

With the couple celebrating their second anniversary at a romantic dinner, little do they know that they have completely different reasons to rejoice. While the quiet Sankalp just wants to celebrate his relationship, Bhavna considers reaching 1 million followers to be a far more important milestone.

"The fascinating life of social media content creators and their persona has always influenced our lives to some extent. This short film is a lighthearted, fun-entertainer that will give the audiences a glimpse into the lives of these social media stars. 'Badboli Bhavna' is a short film that will leave audiences across India with ample food for thought," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

'Badboli Bhavna' premieres on May 5 on Amazon miniTV.

