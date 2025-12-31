Soha Ali Khan advocates for forest protection after spending 3 days in the wild with her family

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actress Soha Ali Khan decided to end the year 2025 with a three-day visit to Udaipur with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya.

During their stay in the wild, they went on a safari, where they were even able to spot a leopard.

As she spent time amidst nature, Soha realized that forests are not a place to just visit to please one's senses but something worth protecting for our future generations.

The clip dropped by Soha on her Instagram handle showed her, Kunal, and Inaaya enjoying the beautiful landscape and culture of Udaipur. The video further included glimpses of their safari.

Sharing her experience with the netizens, the 'Chorrii 2' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Three days in the forests of Chunda Shikar Oudi (a mere 20 minute drive from Udaipur airport) — where time slowed, meals were delicious, mornings were for birdsong, and the jungle gently revealed itself. We were lucky enough to spot a leopard, but luck aside, what stayed with us was the warmth of the people, the care we were wrapped in, and the reminder that the forest isn’t something to visit — it’s something to protect. (sic)."

The trip marked a perfect end to 2025 for Soha and her loved ones. She steps into the New Year with a heart full of gratitude and hope.

Soha's Insta Feed is flooded with such sneak peeks into her personal and professional life.

Recently, she provided an insight into the Christmas celebration at the Pataudi house.

In one of the snaps posted by Soha on social media, she was seen posing next to the Christmas tree with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two little munchkins- Taimur and Jeh.

Soha also posed for the camera with her mother, Sharmila Tagore.

We could also see Saif sitting next to Inaaya, while the little one was busy placing an ornament on the Christmas tree.

"And Christmas week has officially begun!", Soha simply captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor