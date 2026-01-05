Soha Ali Khan cherishes dad Mansoor Ali Khan's legacy with a trip to Eden Gardens

Mumbai, Jan 5 On her father and former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birthday, actress Soha Ali Khan decided to honor his legacy by paying a visit to the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Soha dropped a video of herself soaking in the memories of her late father at Eden, compiled with some throwback glimpses of the memorable 1974 Test against West Indies.

Remembering the former Indian cricket captain on his birth anniversary, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress wrote on her Instagram handle, "On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you. (sic)"

Recalling the iconic Test when her father ended up playing for the country despite a fractured cheekbone, leading India to a victory, she went on to write, "A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times — perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies. A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket’s most iconic victories — a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy."

Wishing her father on his birthday, Soha signed off on a nostalgic note saying, "The stands still remember you, the cricketer. I remember my Abba. Both belong here. Happy birthday, Abba".

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi got married to the celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore on 27 December 1968.

The couple has been blessed with three children- son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba.

While both Saif and Soha decided to follow their mother's footsteps and join the entertainment industry, Saba is a jewellery designer.

