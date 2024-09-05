Somy Ali: Have spent 20 years trying to find Raj Kiran

Mumbai, Sep 5 Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali revealed that she made a promise to late star Rishi Kapoor that she will never stop looking for actor Raj Kiran and has spent 20 years trying to find him.

Raj Kiran made his debut opposite Sarika in 1975 with “Kaagaz Ki Nao.” He gained prominence with his work in films such as “Shikshaa,” “Maan Abhiman,” “Ek Naya Rishta,” “Karz,” “Baseraa,” “Arth,” and “Raaj Tilak.” He made his television debut with the TV series “Reporter” in 1994.

Sharing a video on Raj Kiran with the title track music of “Karz” playing in the background.

She wrote: “Friends, There is also a financial reward if I get some legitimate findings. No frauds or scams. I made a promise to the late Mr. Rishi Kapoor that I will make sure that I will never stop looking for the actor, Raj Kiran.”

Somy added: “I have spent 20 years trying to find him which included flying to various States paid by own money and at times borrowing it from my mom. So Chintu ji can rest in peace and I would have fulfilled my promise.”

She shared that Rishi Kapoor and “another actress tried to locate him as well, but couldn’t do so.”

The former actress requested all to message her if anyone knows about Raj Kiran’s whereabouts.

“It’s only to see if he’s okay and if he needs any kind of help. As a victim advocate and running my organization for 17 years, my gut never fails me and I just want to know if he is doing okay. That’s literally all we ever wanted and now I have to fulfill my promise.”

Raj Kiran has appeared in more than 100 films until the mid-1990s. The actor reportedly went into depression after his career declined and faced several domestic crises and was admitted to a mental asylum in Mumbai. However, he was later rumoured to have been living as a recluse in America.

Several Bollywood personalities including Deepti Naval and Rishi Kapoor tried to look for the actor. The actress tried to search for the actor through social media and the late iconic star in 2011 reached out to Raj Kiran’s brother Gobind Mahtani, who shared that the missing actor was in a mental asylum in Atlanta but was not given more details.

However, Raj Kiran's daughter issued a public statement denying reports of the actor being found in Atlanta and had mentioned that their family have been on a look out for him with the assistance of New York police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor