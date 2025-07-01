'Son Of Sardaar 2' title track unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : The title track of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2' has been released.

Sung by Romy and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, with music composed by Harsh Upadhyay and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Khara, and Sukriti Bhardwaj, the song was shot in the "picturesque pinds" of Punjab. In the song's video, Ajay, in a turbaned look, can be seen dancing with full enthusiasm.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. It will be released on July 25, 2025.

The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance. While it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

