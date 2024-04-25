Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath take inspiration from Freida Kahlo for the video of their song "Senti Akhiyaan

The power couple Songstress Sona Mohapatra and acclaimed composer Ram Sampath join forces once again to bring audiences a captivating new song titled "Senti Akhiyaan." The song, born from the lyrical musings of young poet Roshanaara Qureshi, delves into the theme of eyes being the window to the soul, resonating with the raw emotion and energy that Sona is known for.

Sona has always been inspired by the fearless spirit, art & unique fashion of the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

and it was Ram’s idea to make a music video where Sona meets the icon Frida. Speaking of her inspiration, Sona said, “I’ve always been inspired by the fearless spirit, art & unique fashion of the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo . Long before she was discovered by fashion editors in our art & lifestyle space , I had post card prints of all her paintings framed and put up in my hostel wall as a student . Loved that she sported bushy eyebrows , wore colour unabashedly and flaunted her roots and identity as a Mexican with a pride and great aplomb !

That composer & music producer Ram Sampath has been my partner for over two decades and knows my life’s journey and inspirations in & out as an artist makes him the best co-creator when it comes to putting out our independent music.

It was his idea to make a music video where Sona meets Frida. He felt that the ‘Senti Akhiyaan’ composition & music arrangement had a strong Latin American flavor, and it was fitting to draw inspiration from her imagery and in a sense also pay homage to our common love of celebrating our roots vs blending into the generic landscape of what is considered pretty or glamourous in the larger public eye. I have always hated blending in! First time young femme lyricist of the song Roshanara is also a rebel & firebrand and that also made us believe that this would be a perfect fit. It’s always great fun to work on such projects because we get to reflect and express our tastebuds and not cater to a filmi boundaries of creativity.

That we have a young and upcoming Filmaker, Aroficio in our OMGROWN team equally conversant with the world of classic Art as he is with new age technology & AI helped us create a first of its kind live action combined with AI video. The fusion of guitars, kalimbas, harmonium and percussion infuses the song with an organic Latin plus Desi swing, creating a vibe that is both chill and infectious and I believe Frieda would be happy to dance on this song if she was alive today”.

Musically, "Senti Akhiyaan" seamlessly blends timeless Indian melodies with a Reggaeton beat, accented by Hindustani harmonium interludes played by Tanmay Deochake. The fusion of guitars, kalimbas, and percussion infuses the song with an organic Latin swing, creating a vibe that is both chill and infectious.