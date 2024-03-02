Sonakshi exudes 'phool power' in sharara suit as she kickstarts 'Heeramandi' promos

Mumbai, March 2 Actress Sonakshi Sinha exuded grace and elegance in her latest photoshoot, as she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which marks the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a string of photos, wearing a pastel pink coloured heavily intricated sharara suit set, with a matching transparent dupatta, having golden embroidery work on it.

The actress opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is tied in a low bun, with white roses on it.

For the accessories, Sonakshi, who was most recently seen in the webseries 'Dahaad', wore a silver floral round shaped earrings, matching choker neck piece, and a red ring.

The post is captioned as: "#HeeramandionNetflix Kick starting promotions. Phool-power."

Richa Chadha, who is also the part of the show, commented: "Very beautyfoooooolllll".

The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ will soon premiere on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor