Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy cozy dinners with a view in Rome

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying a romantic getaway in Rome.

On Thursday, the couple shared a series of their mushy clicks from the trip on Instagram and wrote, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! Two days well spent!!”

From indulging in cozy dinners with breathtaking views of the city to posing at some of the most scenic spots in Rome, Sonakshi and Zaheer are enjoying every moment of their getaway. In the first image, Zaheer is seen posing with his head resting on Sonakshi’s shoulder. In the next image, the 'Akira' actress makes a victory sign. The third mirror selfie shows the couple striking a romantic pose.

Other romantic clicks of the actors highlight their chemistry and bond.

Earlier, the couple humorously asked if anyone was casting for an Italian mafia movie, jokingly inviting them to call. Sonakshi posted a string of pictures of the two of them posing in sharp outfits in Italy, adding the iconic track from The Godfather, starring Al Pacino. She captioned the post: "Anyone casting for an Italian mafia movie… call us."

Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Both actors began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster "Dabangg," while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production "Notebook." The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot.

Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film "Double XL." They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

The ‘Dabangg’ actress captioned the post: "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most – RECOVER!!!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor