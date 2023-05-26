Sonakshi Sinha gifts a thematic painting made by her to 'Dahaad' creators
By IANS | Published: May 26, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-05-26T18:15:03+5:30 2023-05-26T18:25:18+5:30
Mumbai, May 26 Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show 'Dahaad', recently gifted a painting to the show's creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer.
Zoya took to her instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented: "Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial."
Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show: "My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful."
The thematic painting made by Sonakshi, is a tribute to Reema and Zoya's production house, Tiger Baby.
