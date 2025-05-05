Sonakshi Sinha supports Kusha Kapila after she shuts down a troll over vulgar remark

Mumbai, May 5 Actress Sonakshi Sinha has come out in support of content creator and actress Kusha Kapila after she boldly responded to a troll who left an obscene comment on her recent vacation photos.

On Monday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories to applaud Kusha for calling out the inappropriate behavior publicly. Sharing Kusha’s post, the 'Akira' actress wrote, “Well done on calling out these low lives @kusha kapila!! I think we al need to name and shame them…hazaar gaali padegi, Instagram spam ho jayega aur nani yaaad aa jayegi.”(sic)

Kusha Kapila strongly responded to a social media user after he left an inappropriate comment on her vacation pictures. Lashing out at the troll, Kusha publicly called out the individual, labeling his behavior as “disgusting” and unacceptable. Without hiding the name and face of the troll, who went by the name Satyan Singh on the social media platform, Kusha condemned his actions, describing them as “disgusting, unhealed, auraless behaviour.”

Kapila wrote, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don't feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi@sudharjasaale.com (sic).” The user later apologized to Kusha in her DMs.

This isn't the first time Kusha Kapila has responded to online hate and abuse. Following her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in June 2023, she faced significant trolling and backlash on social media.

Work-wise, Kusha made her acting debut in 2020 with Karan Johar’s “Ghost Stories.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous projects, including the shows “Masaba Masaba”, “Life Hill Gayi” and the film “Sukhee,” among others.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, "Nikita Roy."

Directed by her brother, Kussh S. Sinha, the film is set to hit theatres on May 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor