Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Sonam Kapoor shared the big news of her baby's arrival on Instagram by sharing a post, which she accompanied with Bob Marley's song Three Little Birds and a blue heart emoji to go with it.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception.On the work front, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.

