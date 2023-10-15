Sonam Kapoor sends legal notice to YouTuber for mocking her

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her billionaire husband Anand Ahuja have sent a legal notice to a YouTuber and content creator who goes by the username @Raginyy, over a roast video where she humorously critiqued the actress over her tone-deaf statements made in the past.The video titled “Soham Papoor NOT A R0@$T video” and captioned, “No hate is intended for the parties involved in the video, all references and commentary is meant for lighthearted entertainment only,” was posted 5 months ago. Notably, before the feud started, the video had only garnered about 4k views; now, however, it has received 77k views.

The YouTuber had only around 7000 followers on Instagram at the time she uploaded the video 5 months ago, but thanks to Sonam Kapoor who made her famous by sending a legal notice for a harmless video, @Raginyy now has 38.3K followers on Instagram and 11.2K subscribers on YouTube.The notice stated that the video, posted by content creator Raginyy, had an adverse impact on the reputation of Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands.

The notice also stated that Sonam Kapoor and her husband have tasked an Online Reputation Management (ORM) solution provider “to undertake all activities & actions over the Internet to engage and neutralize fake profiles created in the names of our family members, illegal rumours, misquote in interviews, photos, comments personal information uploaded on social media, defamatory comments, trolls, concocted stories, gossips, negative news and negative review about our fashion brands and businesses that would be potential targets for sabotage across the Internet”.The YouTuber was also warned in the notification that if she does not comply with the request, Sonam Kapoor may take "necessary action to safeguard her reputation." After receiving a legal warning, the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a copy of the notification with the remark, "Bro has lost his mind over one video." "The video was about dumb statements made by Sonam Kapoor. But in the starting, I said that whatever statements the actor has made, we make similar ones too at times. It is a normal human thing to say dumb things sometimes. I have defended Sonam more than I insulted her in that video," she said.