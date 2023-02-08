Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind fails to find buyers for OTT platform

Sonam Kapoor has been missing from films for almost three years now. Sonam has been eager to return to films, with the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind. While initially the film was salted to release in theatres in 2022, it was delayed due to pandemic restrictions. Following this, the makers of Blind opted for an OTT release; however it seems that the venture has been wading through troubled waters.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the makers of Blind are having a tough time finding takers among the OTT platforms for the film. Initially Blind was to see a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic, it was decided to release the film directly on OTT. Now, while the theatrical release of the film still remains a formality, the makers of the film are having a tough time finding takers for its OTT release.” Detailing the issue the film faces further the source continues, “The makers of Blind are looking to sell the film for a staggering Rs. 40 cr. This high asking amount is keeping OTT players in the market away. Though the film will continue with its theatrical release pattern, it has now only become a formality before its sale to any streaming platform. However, with no OTT platform ready to shell out Rs. 40 cr. to acquire the venture, the release of Blind seems to be in limbo. Blind went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-finish schedule by February 2021. Blind, which is an official remake of the 2011 Korean film by the same name, tells the story of a blind police office in search of a serial killer. Directed by debutant director Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.