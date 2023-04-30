Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles III's coronation in London

A number of film and music stars will perform at King Charles III's coronation concert on May 7. These will include Hollywood star Tom Cruise, musical group The Pussycat Dolls and even Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.According to a media report in Variety, Sonam will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam is currently living in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

Sonam will be making her first royal appearance, but Cruise attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday party at Buckingham Palace in 2006, and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger participated in a pageant in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.They will join performers like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were already announced as guests earlier this month for the celebration. Hugh Bonneville, who starred in Paddington and Downton Abbey, will host the event. This event is produced by BBC Studios.

The recent release by the palace reads, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023.”The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," it added.The coronation is on May 6, and a concert will be held on May 7.