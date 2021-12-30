Soni Singh: Really excited to be in Goa and perform for event with Honey Singh as guest

Mumbai, Dec 30 'Bigg Boss 8' contestant Soni Singh is all excited to be on the stage with rapper Honey Singh in Goa to welcome the New Year during an event.

The 'Hero: Gayab Mode On' actress says: "I'm really excited to be in Goa, and perform for an event in which Honey Singh is a guest. I'm thrilled with the fact that I will be on the same stage with the talented star welcoming 2022. I'm looking forward to it. I feel Almighty has some really best plans for me in the new year."

The actor, popular for playing grey-shaded roles on screen with 'Naamkarann', 'Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' among many other shows, feels this time she will need to be more responsible.

"I've been performing for a long time now. But this will be the first time in a new normal. But as I can't back off from my work, I'm being extra careful and responsible. I'm being extra protective about my health."

