Sonnalli Seyggal, Ashesh Sajnani beam with joy in pics from wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : A day after tying the knot in Mumbai, couple Sonnalli Seyggal and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for their loved ones on Thursday.

The couple posed for shutterbugs before making their way to the venue.

Sonnalli looked elegant in a shimmery silver lehenga. On the other hand, Ashesh opted for a black and white ensemble.

The duo are literally glowing in the pictures.

Several celebrities such as Sumona Chakraborty, RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Sunny Singh and Luv Ranjan attended the post-wedding function.

Sonnalli and Ashesh exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. They opted for a daytime wedding. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver diamond jewellery.

Ashesh was dressed in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Sonnalli took to Instagram and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr."

As soon as Sonnalli shared dropped the pictures, netizens and members from the film industry flooded the comment section with best wishes."Huge congratulations," a social media user commented."Omg congratulations you look stunning," another one wrote.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "congratulations."Sonnalli definitely stole everyone's attention with her bridal entry.She walked under a phoolon ki chadar with her pet pooch.

The wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Kartik wore a white kurta teamed with jeans and a pair of tinted sunglasses, in which he was looking as uber cool and stylish as ever. Many fans described the shaadi as "Pyaar Ka Punchana reunion."

Sonnalli and Ashesh had been dating for quite some time now. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition. After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor