Sonu Nigam attacked during concert in Mumbai, actor files complaint

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team members were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday. A purported video going viral on social media shows a man, allegedly from Sonu's team, being pushed down the stage.Following the dramatic events, the singer has approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. Sonu Nigam was in Chembur to attend an event organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar. "Sonu Nigam was getting down from the stage when some people rushed to take a selfie. During that time, bodyguards were trying to push those people away, but by mistake, one person from Sonu Nigam's team was pushed by mistake. Nothing has happened to Sonu Nigam," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar said.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam's team has claimed that Phaterpekar's son misbehaved with the singer's manager and asked them to leave the stage. "When Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage after performing, the MLA's son first pushed Sonu Nigam's bodyguard Hari and then pushed Sonu. Rabbani Khan, son of Sonu Nigam's maestro, was also present at this event. He fell down from the stage in the scuffle. He suffered many injuries and was immediately taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. Sonu Nigam is shaken by this whole incident. He has not suffered any kind of injury. Rabbani's treatment is going on," they said. Sonu has been described in the media as one of the most popular and successful playback singers of Hindi Cinema and Kannada Cinema. In 2022, he was honoured by the Government of India with Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution in the field of arts.

