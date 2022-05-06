Soul Food: Nupur Joshi experiences spiritual energy of Varanasi

Mumbai, May 6 Actress Nupur Joshi, who was previously seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', reveals about experiencing a spiritual change and exploring positive energies in life as she visits Varanasi.

She says: "Exploring the ghats is one of the best things to do in Varanasi. The city has almost a hundred ghats, the steps of each leading the banks of Ganga. These are bathing ghats, praying ghats and cremation sites. It makes them alluring and enthralling for a traveller as it is associated with some legend or mythologies."

She continues: "Watching the evening aarti is certainly a once in a lifetime experience. The spectacular event must be viewed from the ghat, where beautiful rituals unfold themselves in front of your eyes. Brass lamps of large sizes are used during this event, which is accompanied by chants and crowds of people waiting to pray. It has so much positive energy. I'm experiencing a spiritual change in myself."

Nupur, known for featuring in shows like 'Rakhi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', among others suggests to go for boat rides early in morning.

She shares: "Boat tours during the dawn is perhaps one of the best things to do in Varanasi. The ride along Ganga offers the quintessential Varanasi experience. It takes one through different ghats and former palaces situated close to the banks of the river, giving a panoramic view of this city. Morning experience of the boat tour will leave an indelible imprint on your heart, especially because you will get to see the faith that people have in the sacred river."

She went on appreciating the food and market of the city.

She adds: "Shopping in Varanasi is the best thing to do on a free afternoon or evening. The city is widely famous for its silk saris and ornate jewels. The local market here is filled with illustrious fine silk and apart from saris, one can buy shawls, carpets, stone inlay work, bangles and idols of Hindu or Buddhist deities. And if you are a gastronome, relishing the local food on the streets is one of the best things to do in Varanasi. I enjoyed the famous paan here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor