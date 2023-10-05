"Special day in my life when my first film..." Bobby Deol can't wait to watch Rajveer's debut film 'Dono'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Bobby Deol on Thursday penned a sweet for his nephew Rajveer Deol, whose debut film 'Dono' arrived in cinemas today.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture with Rajveer along with a note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

The note read, "I can't wait for tonight! You have worked so hard for this day beta and finally the moment has arrived when we all will see you living your dream on the big screen."

He revealed it was the same day when Bobby's first film was released.

"28 years back this day was a very special day in my life when my first film released and today it's become even more special because my Rajveer's first film is releasing. We all are very proud of you! Good Bless you!!#DonoTheFilm #Dono."

Proud father Sunny Deol also wished his son good luck for the release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sharing the selfie with Rajveer, Sunny wrote, "All the best my son [?][?][?][?]

#Dono."

Talking about the film, 'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

The film hit the cinemas today (October 5).

Meanwhile, Bobby will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor